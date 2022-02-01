Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 350,000 Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.35% of Northern Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLIT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,009,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLIT opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

