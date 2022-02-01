Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 421,000 Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 421,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 2.91% of Kingswood Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWAC. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 41.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 191,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 55,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 40.3% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 276,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 79,555 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kingswood Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KWAC opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.