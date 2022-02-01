Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 78,517 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.16% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,423,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,508,000 after acquiring an additional 463,433 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,835,000 after buying an additional 423,777 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,155,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after buying an additional 314,965 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 842,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 104,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 468,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

