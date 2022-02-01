Weiss Asset Management LP Raises Position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,280 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.88% of Constellation Acquisition Corp I worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTA stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

