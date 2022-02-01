Weiss Asset Management LP Raises Position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,991 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.72% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II during the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

SNII opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

