Weiss Asset Management LP Raises Stock Position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) by 309.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,093 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.82% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 17.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $1,216,000. Institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Proptech Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.