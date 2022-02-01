Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 153,813 Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its stake in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,813 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.48% of RedBall Acquisition worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBAC. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $5,924,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,368,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,935,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 389,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 139,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,213,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

RBAC stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.