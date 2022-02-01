Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $2.23 Million Position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 3.69% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,726,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,980,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,221,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Safari Group Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BSGA opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.