Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of BlackSky Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKSY opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45. BlackSky Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.