Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 308,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.49% of Churchill Capital Corp V as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 44,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth $1,136,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 930.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

