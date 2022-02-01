Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Loews Corp

Loews Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 0.2% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351,361 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 631,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,418,472. The firm has a market cap of $226.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.