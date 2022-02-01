Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

WFC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $220.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

