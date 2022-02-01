Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WELL. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

WELL opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.83. Welltower has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 8,265.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Welltower by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,506 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Welltower by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 40.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,164,000 after purchasing an additional 811,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

