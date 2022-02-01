Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on WELL. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.
WELL opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.83. Welltower has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 8,265.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Welltower by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,506 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Welltower by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 40.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,164,000 after purchasing an additional 811,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
