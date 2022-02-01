WEMIX (WEMIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $107.97 Million

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. WEMIX has a market cap of $763.70 million and $107.97 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $6.20 or 0.00016127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00052372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.93 or 0.07161414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,427.35 or 1.00000420 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053647 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.