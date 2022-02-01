Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wereldhave in a research report on Monday, October 25th. ING Group assumed coverage on Wereldhave in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

