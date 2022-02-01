WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430,531 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.46% of WesBanco worth $54,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

