Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,500 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the December 31st total of 712,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 864.63 and a current ratio of 864.63. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $129.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.14%.

In related news, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 85,741 shares of company stock valued at $186,560. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.