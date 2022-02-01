Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.82

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 59930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 3.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 59.01%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,852,000 after acquiring an additional 685,009 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 111.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 229.3% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 137,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 95,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

