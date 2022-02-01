Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 15.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 21.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WLK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

