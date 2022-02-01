Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, CEO Brian O. Casey purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Frank acquired 5,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,406 shares of company stock worth $145,760. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 37,897.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 58,741 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.49. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.66.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

