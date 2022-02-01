WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of WEX worth $36,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $160.98 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.04.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.54.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

