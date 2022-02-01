Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.15

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.15 and last traded at C$9.06, with a volume of 1935299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.97.

Several analysts recently commented on WCP shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.81.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at C$20,461,575.24. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 6,600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 313,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 79,010 shares of company stock worth $580,528.

About Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

