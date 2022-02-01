Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.37 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $233.96 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $199.78 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

