Wing Finance (WING) Price Tops $21.55 on Major Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00050903 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.23 or 0.07176575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,513.87 or 0.99774201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00054552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

