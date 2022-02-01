WINkLink Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $217.29 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $296.96 million and $217.29 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00050924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.33 or 0.07156569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,940.15 or 0.99980409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00051647 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00053852 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,035,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.