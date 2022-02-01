Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,516,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,972,486 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of Wipro worth $48,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,590,000 after acquiring an additional 383,028 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Wipro by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wipro by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 383,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wipro by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,916 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.62.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

