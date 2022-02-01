WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:DXJS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $40.89 and a 1-year high of $47.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.797 dividend. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is an increase from WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXJS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.