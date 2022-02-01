WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Stock Price Up 9.5%

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) rose 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 2,219,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 458% from the average daily volume of 397,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on WISeKey International in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24.
WISeKey International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKEY)
WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.
