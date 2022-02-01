Wolverine Technologies (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Wolverine Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 7,300 shares changing hands.

Wolverine Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOLV)

Wolverine Technologies Corp. is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals. It focuses on the exploration and development of base and precious metal properties. The firm holds interest in the Cache River property, which is located in the west of Goose Bay, Labrador.

