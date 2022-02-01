Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Woodward alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.