Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.0844 on Top Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Wownero has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0844 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $7,105.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

