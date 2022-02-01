WOWswap Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $7.59 or 0.00019740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $66,842.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.67 or 0.07163835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,521.27 or 1.00142477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00051536 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00053773 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

