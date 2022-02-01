Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches Market Cap of $2.04 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $667.76 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $382.11 or 0.00993367 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.67 or 0.07163835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,521.27 or 1.00142477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00051536 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00053773 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,349,162 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

