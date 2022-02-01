Wrapped NXM Market Capitalization Reaches $60.41 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $60.41 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for $36.03 or 0.00093145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00044094 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00116193 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

