Wrapped NXM Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.98 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $59.94 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.74 or 0.00092635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

