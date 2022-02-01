WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.52 and last traded at $133.52. Approximately 154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.11.

WSPOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$158.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.28.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

