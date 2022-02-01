WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Director Acquires $10,011.60 in Stock

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Director John A. Howard, Jr. acquired 648 shares of WVS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $10,011.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
WVFC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. 361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42. WVS Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $16.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.
About WVS Financial
WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.
