WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Director Acquires $10,011.60 in Stock

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Director John A. Howard, Jr. acquired 648 shares of WVS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $10,011.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WVFC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. 361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42. WVS Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WVS Financial stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,380 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 7.85% of WVS Financial worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

