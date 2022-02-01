Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,403 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $223,410,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,432,000 after buying an additional 87,653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,331,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after buying an additional 193,505 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WH. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $91.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

