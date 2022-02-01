X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.13. 67,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 75,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAUZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

