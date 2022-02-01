Xend Finance (XEND) Price Down 0.9% This Week

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Xend Finance has a market cap of $8.15 million and approximately $301,312.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.67 or 0.07163835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,521.27 or 1.00142477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00051536 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00053773 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,256,885 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.