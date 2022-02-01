Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Purchased by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,850 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 2.25% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $17,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,931 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $15,957,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $10,696,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $7,658,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,453. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.