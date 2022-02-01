Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.66. Approximately 1,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 216,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPOF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

