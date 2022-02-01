XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $140.02

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 140.02 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.95). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.91), with a volume of 881,593 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.82) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.57) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £291.31 million and a P/E ratio of 36.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

About XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.