XSGD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.12 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. XSGD has a market cap of $210.25 million and $1.12 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001914 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.35 or 0.07184624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.16 or 1.00021827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00054021 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 293,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 284,132,457 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

