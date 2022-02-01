yAxis (YAXIS) Reaches Market Cap of $828,974.68

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. yAxis has a market capitalization of $828,974.68 and $65,785.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00050924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.33 or 0.07156569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,940.15 or 0.99980409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00051647 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00053852 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

