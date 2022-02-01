Yellow (YELL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Yellow to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yellow to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yellow alerts:

NASDAQ YELL opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $535.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 3.04. Yellow has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YELL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yellow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other Yellow news, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Carty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yellow stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Yellow as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.