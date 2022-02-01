Yield Guild Games (YGG) Market Cap Hits $258.92 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.04 or 0.00007799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $258.92 million and approximately $51.54 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050706 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.22 or 0.07170224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,804.89 or 0.99683866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006692 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,285,689 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

