yieldwatch (WATCH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $50,913.00

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $50,913.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yieldwatch has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.78 or 0.07196320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,730.68 or 0.99835239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00051918 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00054018 BTC.

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yieldwatch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yieldwatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

