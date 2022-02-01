YOUengine Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.85 Million (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00116313 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUengine is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

