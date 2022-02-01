Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,547.22

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,547.22 ($20.80) and traded as low as GBX 1,495 ($20.10). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,505 ($20.23), with a volume of 19,385 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.86) price target on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,530.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,547.22. The firm has a market cap of £880.08 million and a PE ratio of 1,003.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of GBX 8.55 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

